Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,129.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

