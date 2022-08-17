Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

AZPN stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $220.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,305,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.