Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of WH stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86.
Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
