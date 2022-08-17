Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

