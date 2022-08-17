Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.4 %

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

