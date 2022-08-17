XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock to $90.00. The company traded as high as $86.98 and last traded at $86.54, with a volume of 1363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,399,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,472,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,687,393.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,399,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,528 shares of company stock worth $9,921,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 2.08.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.