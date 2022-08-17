Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

