Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

