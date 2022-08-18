111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 1,101.99% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.
111 Price Performance
Shares of 111 stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.01. 111 has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111
111 Company Profile
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
Recommended Stories
