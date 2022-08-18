17,220 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange Trading Down 2.5 %

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 8.64 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.86 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.18 and its 200 day moving average is 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

