17,476 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Hanger by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 205,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 73,746 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanger by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $727.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

