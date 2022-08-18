18,537 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,941 shares of company stock worth $589,439. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

