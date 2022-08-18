2,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,819,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FAS stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

