30,821 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,821 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

