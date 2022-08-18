32,052 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $49.21 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

