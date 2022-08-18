89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.58) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

89bio Trading Up 9.5 %

Institutional Trading of 89bio

ETNB opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 294.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.