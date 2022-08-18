9,501 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tidewater by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

