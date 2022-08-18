A/Npc Holdings Llc Sells 867,040 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,288,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A/Npc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Astra Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $3,180,000.00.

Astra Space Trading Down 4.3 %

Astra Space stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Astra Space

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 622,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,889,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 466,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 5,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,701,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

