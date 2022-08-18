Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.