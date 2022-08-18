ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

ABM opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

