abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Raised to GBX 150

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

ABDN opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 614.81. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.32).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

