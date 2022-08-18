Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.19.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics

Several research firms have recently commented on AXDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

