ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:ADCT opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $610.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.