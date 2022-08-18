ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,606 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 192,015 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading

