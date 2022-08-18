Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.