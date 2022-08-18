Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $152.83, but opened at $146.60. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $141.08, with a volume of 15,423 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,913 shares of company stock valued at $45,944,459 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

