Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,840 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

