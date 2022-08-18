Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,657 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of XPeng by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 2.4 %

XPEV opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.