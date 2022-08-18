Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 363 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,011,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE STOR opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.