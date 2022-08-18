Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BioNTech by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after buying an additional 186,891 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $40,115,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $388.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

