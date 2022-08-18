Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 72.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 110.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

