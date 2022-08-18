Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Affirm Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading
