Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

