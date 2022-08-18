Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.83. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.