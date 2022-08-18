Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $132.77, but opened at $140.15. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $142.44, with a volume of 24,823 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 527,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

