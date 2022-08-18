Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $66.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

