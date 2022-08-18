Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 10,364 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Trading Down 2.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $742.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

