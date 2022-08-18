Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.