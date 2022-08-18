Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

