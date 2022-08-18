Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,363,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 196,758 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,703,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.