American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 308.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $257,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

