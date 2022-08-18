Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $250.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average of $241.12. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

