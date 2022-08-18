Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at C$62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$28.10 and a 12-month high of C$79.28.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

About Ovintiv

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

