Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

