Analysts Offer Predictions for Stepan’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

SCL opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

