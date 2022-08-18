Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL):

8/17/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

7/13/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

7/8/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

