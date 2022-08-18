Analysts Set Expectations for The Oncology Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncology Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oncology Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Insider Buying and Selling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621,231 shares in the company, valued at $97,320,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.