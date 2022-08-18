Analysts Set Expectations for The Oncology Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncology Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oncology Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Oncology Institute Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.
In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621,231 shares in the company, valued at $97,320,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
