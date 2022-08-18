Analysts Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT at $89.33

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

