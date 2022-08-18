Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $48.50

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

