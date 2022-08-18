Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $54.50

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Qiagen Price Performance
Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Qiagen
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qiagen (QGEN)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.