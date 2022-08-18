Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $54.50

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qiagen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.