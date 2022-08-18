Analysts Set Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Price Target at €26.08

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.08 ($26.62).
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Stevanato Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €17.83 ($18.19) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($29.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.07 and its 200-day moving average is €16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Stevanato Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
